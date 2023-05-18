Texas lawmakers pass ban on gender-affirming care for minors





Republican lawmakers within the state of Texas have handed a arguable ban on gender-affirming care for minors, with the invoice now anticipating signing into legislation by way of Republican Governor Greg Abbott. The transfer comes regardless of sturdy opposition from Democrats and is anticipated to make Texas the 18th state to enact a identical ban on gender-affirming care. Such care is regarded as “a supportive form of health care” that improves “the mental health and overall well-being of gender-diverse children and adolescents,” in line with the United States Department of Health and Human Services. If signed into legislation, the ban would additionally constitute a vital victory for GOP lawmakers pushing anti-LGBTQ+ regulation. Over 520 anti-LGBTQ+ expenses were offered in state legislatures this 12 months, with greater than 220 aimed particularly at proscribing the rights of transgender and nonbinary other people.