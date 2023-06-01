Texas lawmakers from San Antonio area reflect on legislative session and next steps

SAN ANTONIO – The legislative session in Texas has been anything else however peculiar. From the impeachment court cases for Attorney General Ken Paxton to more than a few expenses affecting faculties, psychological well being systems, and budget, it is been so much to absorb. Two native state-level lawmakers, Sen. José Menéndez and District 118 Rep. John Lujan, consider that the session is not over but in spite of its professional finish, and there may be nonetheless paintings to be finished.

Governor Greg Abbott has introduced a different session to deal with belongings taxes and border safety, despite the fact that the legislative session ended on Monday. Sen. José Menéndez voiced his beef up for expanding dwelling house exemptions to $100k to lend a hand householders, whilst Rep. John Lujan expressed the wish to safe the border and lamented the ignored alternative to go regulation reaping benefits faculties and psychological well being investment.

Despite the drama and controversies of the session, each lawmakers emphasised the sure affect of one of the most regulation that handed. Mental well being investment and expanding maternal handle Medicare sufferers had been highlighted via Sen. Menéndez, whilst Rep. Lujan spoke about expenses handed to profit army bases like Randolph Air Force Base, which is in his district.

Although it is still noticed what’s going to occur next, Sen. Menéndez expressed his hope that the governor, lieutenant governor, and speaker of the home will paintings in combination against an answer. Regardless of what occurs, the legislative session in Texas has been a memorable and impactful one.