Texas lawmaker wants to crack down on catalytic converter theft

The invoice would make catalytic converter theft a prison and provides prosecutors the versatility to deal with catalytic converter thefts as arranged crime.

AUSTIN, Texas — Flor Zarzoza-Almendarez and Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez’s love tale began off with friendship and culminated in marriage.

- Advertisement - “I think our upbringing and our childhoods, we found comfort in each other because our childhoods were rough,” Flor Zarzoza-Almendarez mentioned.

On March 31, 2022, the pair had been grocery buying groceries in North Houston when Almendarez noticed 3 males making an attempt to scouse borrow a catalytic converter from his truck. When the off-duty deputy faced them, he used to be shot.

“We hugged and we kissed each other. He told me he loved me, and that was his last words. There was nothing else,” Flor Zarzoza-Almendarez mentioned.

- Advertisement - Darren Almendarez served as a protector locally and to his circle of relatives. His niece, Alice Almendarez, calls him “irreplaceable.”

“The hero of the family. Like, the person we all looked up to. And superheroes don’t die,” Alice Almendarez mentioned.

“It just hurt so bad that my heart is broken, in a million pieces that I don’t even think – I know I will never be the same, ever,” Flor Zarzoza-Almendarez mentioned.

- Advertisement - State Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) is honoring the fallen deputy’s existence with Senate Bill 224, also referred to as the “Deputy Darren Almendarez Act.” The invoice would make catalytic converter theft a prison and provides prosecutors the versatility to deal with catalytic converter thefts as arranged crime.

“We need to give law enforcement and prosecutors more tools, more flexibility to really, you know, have a strict punishment, a very forceful punishment that we hope will serve as a deterrent for crime,” Alvarado mentioned.

Flor Zarzoza-Almendarez is hoping the regulation displays the “ultimate sacrifice” that her husband made in order that no different circle of relatives has to undergo what she did.

“It’s my honor to do everything that I can for his life, his death doesn’t go in vain,” Flor Zarzoza-Almendarez mentioned.

The Senate handed the invoice on April 3.

Isabella Basco on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram