Texas law requires counties to replace voting machines with technology that doesn’t exist by 2026

The state estimates it will price taxpayers greater than $116 million to replace maximum current voting machines. Lawmakers’ most well-liked technology is not but to be had.

SAN ANTONIO — Elections professionals warn a little-known component of Texas law will quickly upend the voting procedure, probably delaying or muddying effects.

- Advertisement - By 2026, counties should replace their voting programs with technology that doesn’t but exist.

“It links back to the 2020 election,” UTSA political science professor Jon Taylor stated. “It links back to the whole fight between Trump and so-called ‘voter fraud.'”

Texas lawmakers convened for a unique legislative consultation in 2021 to tighten voting regulations, although there used to be no proof that supported former President Donald Trump’s claims of well-liked election fraud.

- Advertisement - In a sweeping measure, lawmakers rolled again some voting choices Texans used all through the pandemic. Democrats failed to block the regulation, in spite of a dramatic strive to stall the vote by fleeing Texas for Washington, D.C.

A unmarried sentence included in the measure, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed, bans technology necessary to the present voting procedure.

“In essence, you’re basically getting rid of technology in elections altogether,” stated Ryan Macias, an elections marketing consultant with RSM Election Solutions. Macias up to now served as Acting Director of the Voting Systems Testing and Certification Program for the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

- Advertisement - Today, maximum Texas citizens forged their ballots on a voting system that prints a type of receipt, which is fed via a scanner. The scanner data the votes and the receipt is deposited right into a field that can best be opened for overview beneath positive prerequisites.

Results from each and every poll scanner are most often written to a unique garage software, equivalent to a USB pressure, and delivered to a central tabulation location. There, knowledge from the garage software is uploaded to a counting laptop.

But in 2021, lawmakers barred elections directors from the usage of a “centrally counted optical ballot scan system that uses a data storage disc on which information, once written, is capable of being modified.”

Instead of the usage of the reusable USB drives to gather and add knowledge, lawmakers choose a garage software equivalent to a CD-R. Once knowledge is burned to the disc, it can’t be wiped and reused.

To oversimplify the issue: voting machines do not have disc burners, Macias defined.

“In practical senses, there is no technology like that out there,” he stated. “Even if there was, you’d have to buy a brand new piece of technology for every single election” for the reason that law bans reusable garage gadgets.

“You’d use it for a primary, then throw the system away. Buy a new one for the general, and throw it away. Next year, another primary – throw it away. And so on and so forth,” Macias stated.

It would price taxpayers $116 million in 2026 to replace present voting programs with the technology Macias says doesn’t exist. The Secretary of State’s office told lawmakers it will then price taxpayers about $40 million each and every different yr to many times replace the programs’ garage gadgets.

“It’s 1995 again and we’re doing bootlegs of Depeche Mode,” Taylor joked. “Your current desktop computers – How many of them have CD players? Answer is: none.”

To comply with the law, Macias says, elections directors would nearly definitely want to depend ballots by hand.

“If you conducted an election, it is going to take a lot longer. It is going to be less efficient. It is going to be less secure. It is going to be less accurate,” he added.

This part of the law does no longer take impact till 2026, that means lawmakers have two legislative classes to blank up the language. Macias maintains there’s a method to rewrite the law and honor lawmakers’ intent, with out depending on technology that doesn’t exist.

“We’re not the only state doing this, if that will make people feel good or bad,” Taylor stated.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries