Texas is the fourth-fastest growing state in the country, census estimates state

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ inhabitants surpassed 30 million closing 12 months, in keeping with estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. The company revealed its July 1, 2022 inhabitants estimates Thursday.

But new information displays the enlargement is now not being felt calmly throughout the state.

Of the 254 counties in Texas, 158 noticed an building up in inhabitants since July 1, 2021, whilst 95 had a inhabitants decline. One county, San Saba, had no trade.

Kaufman County, southeast of Dallas, grew sooner than some other county in the state, with a inhabitants trade of just below 9%. The county was once the second-fastest growing in the whole nation, in the back of handiest Whitman County, Washington, which grew via 10.1%

Rockwall, Parker, Comal and Chambers counties all seemed in the most sensible 10 fastest-growing counties in the nation, every via greater than 5%. Hays County additionally grew via greater than 5%, smartly above the statewide enlargement fee of one.59%.

Loving County, west of Midland/Odessa, had the biggest % lower in inhabitants, declining via 10.5% from 57 to 51 overall citizens. The county stays the least populated in the nation.

The populations of King and Borden counties, each close to Lubbock, every dropped via greater than 5%.

When taking a look at uncooked numbers, 12 counties added greater than 10,000 citizens between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022. Harris County, house to the state’s biggest town, Houston, leads the means, with greater than 45,000 new citizens. Collin County, north of Dallas, was once proper in the back of with greater than 44,000 new citizens.

All of the 10 counties that added the maximum new citizens have been in the Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio metro spaces.

Two counties, in the meantime, misplaced greater than 1,000 citizens. The inhabitants of Jefferson County, house to Beaumont, dropped via 2,701, whilst Nueces County, house to Corpus Christi, misplaced greater than 1,500 citizens.

Migration vs. births

Among maximum of the state’s biggest counties, migration accounted for the majority of the inhabitants building up. In Collin County, as an example, 86% of the building up was once because of other people transferring into the county from somewhere else, whilst simply 14% was once from herbal trade, i.e. births in the county.

There are some noticeable exceptions although. Both Dallas and El Paso counties noticed a internet lower in migration, that means extra other people moved out than in. Both counties noticed total inhabitants will increase due to the collection of births.

Counties in the KXAN viewing space

The 15 counties in the KXAN viewing space added greater than 67,000 new citizens between July 2021 and July 2022, in keeping with the new estimates.

Hays County is the fastest-growing county in the space, with a inhabitants building up of five.1%. Both Blanco and Williamson counties grew via greater than 4%. Travis County’s inhabitants enlargement was once slower, at 1.4%.

San Saba County is the handiest native county to not see an building up in inhabitants, with the collection of citizens there final unchanged.

When it involves the precise collection of citizens, Williamson County added virtually 27,000, accounting for 40% of all enlargement in the space. Travis County added virtually 18,000 citizens, whilst Hays County grew via greater than 13,000.

Inward migration continues to force a lot of the inhabitants enlargement in the Austin metro space, which formally contains Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.

In Bastrop County, 91% of all inhabitants enlargement was once because of other people transferring into the county from somewhere else. In Travis County, the building up was once a lot more calmly break up, with 53% coming from migration and 47% from herbal trade inside the county.

In the metro as an entire, 77% of the inhabitants building up got here from migration.

Texas county ratings

Harris County is the biggest in the state, accounting for 15.9% of Texas’ inhabitants, down reasonably from 16.2% in the 2020 Census. Dallas, Tarrant, Bexar and Travis counties include the remainder of the most sensible 5 biggest counties.

Fort Bend County, southwest of Houston, jumped two spots in comparison to 2021, changing into the eighth-largest county in the state. It overtook Hidalgo and El Paso counties in the procedure.

Hudspeth County, east of El Paso, jumped the maximum spots, up from 217th to 212th. The county added 143 new citizens, an building up of greater than 4%.

Meanwhile, DeWitt and Hemphill counties each dropped 4 spots. DeWitt is now the 124th-largest county in Texas, whilst Hemphill is the 218th-largest.

Loving County stays the smallest county in Texas, and the nation, with simply 51 citizens, down from 63 in the 2020 Census.

U.S. state populations

The nationwide inhabitants in July 2022 was once estimated at 336,509,346, an building up of greater than 1.2 million over 2021. Nationwide, the inhabitants grew via 0.36%.

Texas joined California as the handiest two states with greater than 30 million citizens. The Lone Star State was once house to an estimated 30,029,572 other people as of July 1, 2022.

In overall, 32 states and the District of Columbia noticed an building up in inhabitants, whilst 18 states and Puerto Rico noticed a decline in inhabitants.

When taking a look at share trade, Texas is the fourth-fastest-growing state, with a inhabitants building up of one.6% between 2021 and 2022.

Florida’s inhabitants grew via 1.9%, whilst Idaho and South Carolina noticed inhabitants will increase of one.8% and 1.7% respectively.

Puerto Rico’s inhabitants declined the maximum — a 1.3% drop between 2021 and 2022. New York, Illinois and Louisiana all had inhabitants decreases of 0.8% or extra.