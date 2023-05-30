Texas is home to most Scripps National Spelling Bee champions

Editor’s Note: The video above displays KXAN News Today’s best headlines for May 30, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — They say the whole thing is larger in Texas, and that still is going for the choice of Scripps National Spelling Bee champions local to the Lone Star State.

Data compiled by means of Bet Texas reported 15 winners from the nationwide pageant’s 95-year run hail from Texas. Ohio with 9 winners and Pennsylvania with seven winners spherical out the Top 3.

Texas: 15 winners

Ohio: 9 winners

Pennsylvania: 7 winners

Colorado: 7 winners

California: 6 winners

Tennessee: 5 winners

Kansas: 5 winners

Kentucky: 4 winners

Iowa: 4 winners

Missouri: 4 winners

Indiana: 3 winners

Oklahoma: 3 winners

New York: 3 winners

New Jersey: 3 winners

Nebraska: 2 winners

Illinois: 2 winners

Georgia: 2 winners

North Carolina: 2 winners

Alabama: 2 winners

Virginia: 2 winners

Florida: 2 winners

Maine: 1 winner

Massachusetts: 1 winner

Michigan: 1 winner

Arizona: 1 winner

Washington: 1 winner

Wisconsin: 1 winner

Minnesota: 1 winner

Louisiana: 1 winner

And this yr’s pageant may crown now not handiest any other Texan, however an Austinite as winner. Two Austin scholars — 14-year-old Shrethan Botla and Tarini Nandakumar, 12 — will vie to turn out to be the following Scripps champion.

In overall, 21 scholars will constitute the Lone Star State on this yr’s pageant:

Sariah Titus: fifth grader from Abilene, Texas

Jayden Zheng: seventh grader from Amarillo, Texas

Shrethan Botla: eighth grader from Austin, Texas

Tarini Nandakumar: sixth grader from Austin, Texas

Jaxon Escobar: fifth grader from Corpus Christi, Texas

Sriya Gomatam: seventh grader from Dallas, Texas

Faizan Zaki: fifth grader from Dallas, Texas

Arnav Tonde: eighth grader from El Paso, Texas

Brihasa Veduru: fifth grader from Fort Worth, Texas

Luke Nguyen: sixth grader from Houston, Texas

Ishika Varipilli: seventh grader from Houston, Texas

Kirsten Tiffany Santos: seventh grader from Houston, Texas

Nathaniel Rimocal: eighth grader from Laredo, Texas

Ava Flores: fifth grader from Lubbock, Texas

Robbie Ortiz: eighth grader from McAllen, Texas

Shwetha Jayakumar: eighth grader from Midland, Texas

Siyona Kandala: fifth grader from New Braunfels, Texas

Ajay Gundlapalli: seventh grader from Odessa, Texas

Akash Vukoti: eighth grader from San Angelo, Texas

Lucas Lee: seventh grader from Victoria, Texas

Gabriella Chiang: eighth grader from Waco, Texas

The 2023 Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee shall be held on the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Contestants will go through a initial spherical Tuesday, with the quarterfinals working on Wednesday morning throughout the early afternoon.

Semifinalists will compete Wednesday night, prior to the finalists vie for the nationwide name on Thursday night. You can watch the contest online.