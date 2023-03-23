Texas House representative votes against celebration of Ramadan

State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, a Republican whose district covers Arlington and different portions of Tarrant County, issued a remark on his vote.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A North Texas Republican state representative has stated he voted against a solution that was once made in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan at the House flooring because the legislative consultation continues.

State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, whose district covers Arlington and different portions of Tarrant County, issued a statement at the vote that was once hung on Wednesday.

“Today, I voted against a resolution made in celebration of Ramadan on the House Floor. As a combat veteran, I served beside many local translators who were Muslims and good people. I can also attest that Ramadan was routinely the most violent period during every deployment,” Tinderholt stated.

“Texas and America were founded on Christian principles and my faith as a Christian prevents me from celebrating Ramadan. I want to commend Dan Patrick for choosing not to join the House in this celebration,” the state representative added in his remark.

Muslims international are starting to apply Ramadan, which begins this 12 months on Wednesday night time and lasts till Thursday, April 20.

Ramadan is described as one of the holiest months for the ones of the Islamic religion. During the month, Muslims speedy from break of day till nightfall. The month may be full of prayer and mirrored image.

Tinderholt’s District 94 stocks a border with state Rep. Salman Bhojani’s District 92, which additionally covers portions of Arlington and Tarrant County.

Bhojani, a Democrat from Euless, is one of the primary two Muslim participants ever elected to the Texas House.