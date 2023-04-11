Texas House approves $300 billion draft budget | Texas

(The Center Square) – The Texas House approved a draft $300 billion budget, HB 1, by a vote of 136 to 10, with property tax relief at the top of the agenda. The House also approved SB 30, a supplemental appropriations bill for the state’s current budget cycle.

The state legislature is required to pass a budget according to Article III Sec.49a of the Texas Constitution. And the House’s budget proposal, House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, said, “stays well below the state’s constitutional pay-as-you-go limit, the constitutional tax spending limit and a new consolidated general revenue limit.”

“From property tax relief to public education, House Bill 1 prioritizes Texans by dedicating dollars to a wide range of issues while also keeping spending in check,” Phelan said in a statement. “House Bill 1 goes beyond maintaining our commitment to Texas children and educators by increasing the state’s share of public education to over 50% for the first time in more than a decade, fully funding schools, funneling additional dollars toward school safety measures and supporting retired teachers through a cost-of-living adjustment.”

He also said the bill “allocates what would amount to the largest property tax cut in Texas history, while also expanding mental health resources, supporting institutions of higher education, fostering continued border security efforts and earmarking funds for critical infrastructure projects across the state.”

The budget allocates $17.3 billion in property tax relief through two key measures that are also combined with two other legislative measures, HB 2 and House Joint Resolution 1.

HB 1 allocates $10.5 billion to reduce school district property taxes in the form of a 25-cent tax compression and a $6.8 billion reduction in recapture payments, to lower the state’s “Robin Hood” program, otherwise known as the Foundation School program, which redistributes taxpayer money from some districts to others.

The budget allocates a significant portion to K-12 public schools and public higher education institutions. This includes $60.3 billion to fully fund school districts and charter schools, a $5 billion increase in public school education funding, $3.5 billion to provide ongoing cost-of-living adjustments for retired Texas teachers, $3.5 billion for research initiatives at higher education institutions, and $1.6 billion for funding enrollment growth at higher education institutions.

It also allocates $9.6 billion to a range of mental health resources, $5.3 billion for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, including an additional $177.8 million for foster care rates and $91.1 million to expand community-based care in two new regions of the state.

It also includes $4.6 billion to continue funding state border security efforts, including $2.2 million to fund the Texas Military Department’s role.

According to a Legislative Budget Board economic impact statement, state expenditures in the 2024-25 biennium “are expected to increase private sector employment levels by 190,611,” or 1.1%. State expenditures are also expected to increase local government employment by 91,908, or 6.6%, and increase state government employment by 26,386, or 6.1%, during the 2024-25 biennium.

The budget is unprecedented in size and scope due to unprecedented revenue and surplus reported by the comptroller’s office. When announcing his biennial revenue estimate in January of a record $188.2 billion with a $32.7 billion surplus, Comptroller Glenn Hegar cautioned legislators to “spend wisely” in “once-in-a-lifetime session.”