Texas House adjourns while Senate bills on LGBTQ issues, elections die





- Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Senate Bill 2 — Reinstating a felony penalty for illegal voting Senate Bill 23 — Imposing a 10-year minimum for gun-related crimes Senate Bill 16 — Banning “critical race theory” from universities Senate Bill 1601 — Restricting libraries from hosting drag queen story hours Senate Bill 1029 — Holding doctors and insurers financially liable for transition-related care Senate Bill 8 — Using taxpayer dollars to fund private school tuition Senate Bill 147 — Limiting farmland sales to China, other countries

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune