Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is looking for to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant who used to be convicted of murder within the 2020 deadly capturing of an armed protester all through national protests towards police violence and racial injustice

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated Saturday that he’s searching for to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant who used to be convicted of murder within the 2020 deadly capturing of an armed protester all through national protests towards police violence and racial injustice.

- Advertisement -

Abbott tweeted that for the reason that state charter limits him to a pardon best on a advice by means of the state Board of Pardons and Paroles he’s asking the board to suggest a pardon and to expedite his request so as to pardon Sgt. Daniel Perry.

“I look forward to approving the board’s pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk,” Abbott wrote.

Perry used to be convicted Friday by means of a Travis County jury of fatally capturing 28-year-old Garrett Foster all through a protest in Austin. He faces up to existence in jail when sentenced.

- Advertisement -

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney,” Abbott stated.

A telephone name to District Attorney José Garza’s workplace on Saturday used to be now not spoke back.

Perry’s legal professionals argued that the capturing used to be self-defense as Foster approached Perry’s automobile with an AK-47 rifle. Prosecutors stated Perry can have pushed away prior to firing his revolver and witnesses testified that Foster by no means raised his rifle at Perry.

- Advertisement -

Perry, who used to be charged in 2021, used to be stationed at Ft. Hood about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of Austin in July 2020 when he used to be running for a ride-sharing corporate and became onto a side road and into a big crowd of demonstrators in downtown Austin.

In video streamed live to tell the tale Facebook, a automobile can also be heard honking prior to a number of pictures ring out and protesters start screaming and scattering.

When Foster used to be killed, demonstrators in Austin and past were marching within the streets for weeks following the police killing of George Floyd.

Floyd died May 25, 2020, after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee towards the Black guy’s neck for greater than 9 mins. Floyd, who used to be handcuffed, many times stated he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s killing used to be recorded on video by means of a bystander and sparked international protests as phase of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.