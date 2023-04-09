Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder – KLBK | KAMC

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated Saturday that he’s looking for to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant who was once convicted of murder within the 2020 deadly taking pictures of an armed protester all through national protests in opposition to police violence and racial injustice.

Abbott tweeted that since the state charter limits him to a pardon simplest on a advice via the state Board of Pardons and Paroles he’s asking the board to suggest a pardon and to expedite his request so as to pardon Sgt. Daniel Perry.

- Advertisement -

“I look forward to approving the board’s pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk,” Abbott wrote.

Perry was once convicted Friday via a Travis County jury of fatally taking pictures 28-year-old Garrett Foster all through a protest in Austin. He faces up to existence in jail when sentenced.

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney,” Abbott stated.

- Advertisement -

A telephone name to District Attorney José Garza’s administrative center on Saturday was once no longer responded.

Perry’s lawyers argued that the taking pictures was once self-defense as Foster approached Perry’s automotive with an AK-47 rifle. Prosecutors stated Perry will have pushed away sooner than firing his revolver and witnesses testified that Foster by no means raised his rifle at Perry.

Perry, who was once charged in 2021, was once stationed at Ft. Hood about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of Austin in July 2020 when he was once operating for a ride-sharing corporate and became onto a boulevard and into a big crowd of demonstrators in downtown Austin.

- Advertisement -

In video streamed survive Facebook, a automotive will also be heard honking sooner than a number of photographs ring out and protesters start screaming and scattering.

When Foster was once killed, demonstrators in Austin and past were marching within the streets for weeks following the police killing of George Floyd.

Floyd died May 25, 2020, after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee in opposition to the Black guy’s neck for greater than 9 mins. Floyd, who was once handcuffed, many times stated he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s killing was once recorded on video via a bystander and sparked international protests as section of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.