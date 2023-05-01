Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Faces Backlash as Search for Mass Gunman Drags On – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





Authorities in Texas are nonetheless looking for Francisco Oropeza, who allegedly killed 5 of his neighbors on Friday evening. Oropeza has been deported 4 instances since 2009 and lived on his boulevard for years previous to the capturing, in line with his neighbors. (*5*) Governor Greg Abbott used to be criticised for describing all the sufferers as “illegal immigrants” on Twitter. However, it used to be later published that no less than probably the most sufferers used to be in the United States legally. Abbott’s administrative center apologised for detracting from the vital purpose of discovering Oropeza. The sufferers had been all Honduran. More than 250 regulation enforcement officials from a spread of businesses have joined the hunt for Oropeza, however up to now there are “zero leads”.