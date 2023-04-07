Texas Gov. Abbott announces new anti-fentanyl initiative

A Carrollton resident who misplaced her son to fentanyl in 2022 was once on the governor’s facet all through his announcement.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott introduced new statewide tasks to struggle the fentanyl disaster Thursday, consistent with his place of work.

During a news convention in Austin at his One Pill Kills Summit, the governor unveiled a new $10 million multimedia consciousness initiative during the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to coach Texans in regards to the drug.

The governor additionally introduced his plan to distribute Narcan to all 254 Texas counties during the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

The governor’s place of work stated TDEM will quickly distribute the primary 20,000 devices to sheriff’s places of work around the state. Each of Texas’ sheriff’s places of work can be eligible to obtain a portion of this primary allotment according to county inhabitants and measurement, the governor stated.

Carrollton resident Debbie Petersen was once on the governor's facet all through the news convention.

Her son, Matt, died from fentanyl in 2022.

“I told [Governor Abbott] all about Matt,” Petersen informed WFAA simply after the news convention.

"That he was once a 30-year-old genius, IQ, together with his masters level. That he was once an avid skateboarder, musician. And that he was once lively and that Matt didn't need to die. One oxy tablet will have to no longer have killed him, however because it was once fentanyl, it did," she stated.

The governor’s announcement comes in the future after WFAA realized an subconscious 13-year-old needed to be revived via Narcan a number of instances in a study room at DeWitt Perry Middle School in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD.

“The younger ones are dying in droves and we have to do everything we can to stop it,” Petersen stated of the news.

The district stated the incident continues to be underneath investigation, and added that, “if determined that the cause was an opioid overdose, CPD will continue to investigate where the drugs were procured. The national opioid crisis is affecting all cities in Texas, but the quick reaction and preparedness of the school district staff saved this student’s life.”

Petersen praised Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD for having Narcan on all its campuses and stated that coverage most probably stored a scholar’s lifestyles.

Dallas ISD not too long ago voted to permit Narcan on its campuses and teach personnel to manage the drug.

In addition to advocating for Narcan on all faculty campuses and study rooms, Petersen stated she and different members of the family of people that died of fentanyl need to get within faculties to speak to youngsters immediately.

They imagine sharing their private tales of loss could be an efficient software in fighting the continued fentanyl disaster.

WFAA reached out to different huge districts within the space to be informed about their insurance policies on fentanyl and Narcan. Here are their responses.

Frisco ISD

“All nurses, medical institution assistants, administrative personnel have been skilled on the usage of Narcan (naloxone hydrochloride) in any respect campuses prior to the start of the 2022-2023 faculty 12 months. Student useful resource officials are skilled via the police dept. & have carried Narcan for the previous 3 years.

We have Naloxone on all campuses.

SROs, nurses, medical institution assistants, & administrative personnel have been skilled at the management of Narcan, indicators & signs of Opioid use, unwanted side effects, and so forth.”

Richardson ISD

“Currently, RISD’s faculty useful resource officials (Dallas and Richardson law enforcement officials), lift Narcan, and are skilled to acknowledge overdose signs and administer Narcan if wanted. All junior highs and prime faculties in RISD are assigned SROs, in conjunction with quite a few basic campuses. SRO’s lift Narcan and are skilled to manage if wanted.

RISD is within the procedure of creating Narcan to be had in each and every faculty medical institution (54) and with every AED pack (137). There are some transferring portions, however that procedure could also be finished prior to the top of this faculty 12 months (subsequent month).”

Fort Worth ISD

“The District does not stock Narcan, but we are working with Tarrant County Challenge and our partners at JPS to implement Narcan availability at all FWISD campuses for the 2023-2024 SY.”

Plano ISD

“Plano ISD’s Board of Trustees simply authorized a policy update at their assembly on Tuesday, April 4. The replace to coverage FFAC(Local) was once beneficial via the district’s administrative personnel to permit for the acquisition, garage and management of an opioid antagonist medicine, akin to naloxone, to lend a hand an individual who could also be experiencing an opioid-related drug overdose. With this coverage replace, linked administrative procedures are to be made up our minds.

At this time, all of our Plano, Murphy and Dallas School Resource Officers have get admission to to Narcan and are skilled to make use of it within the tournament of a suspected opioid overdose.