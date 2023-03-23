Texas family of 4 waits over 2 hours for Austin police after crash

(*2*)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On a Saturday afternoon, the Pulcifur family used to be at the approach house to Killeen from a go back and forth to the aquarium once they stated a automobile hit them head-on on Jollyville highway.

“The kids were screaming. The smoke. The airbag. Everything,” Lacey Purciful stated.

The 911 name got here in at 4:18 p.m., consistent with the Austin Police Department (APD), and officials arrived at 6:35 p.m.

“APD officers in that sector and surrounding sectors were busy assisting with other emergency calls when that incident was reported,” the dept stated in a commentary, including that the officials who confirmed up got here from a “surrounding sector.”

The Pulcifurs stated the motive force of the automobile that hit them used to be visibly inebriated, and admitted to not too long ago leaving a close-by bar.

At this time, APD stated there’s no legal investigation into the incident.

The crash sufferers, who stated they’ve accidents starting from cuts and bruises to fractured wrists and pulled muscle groups, have now employed an legal professional to pursue the topic with courtesy.

“We just don’t want [the driver] doing this to anyone else,” Dustin stated.

Below is a portion of APD’s commentary at the reaction time.

Our officials paintings onerous on a daily basis to deal with the top quantity of calls that we might obtain and resolution them accordingly with the sources now we have readily available. Unfortunately, this carrier stage differs from the extent we are hoping to supply our group. Still, we persistently evaluation our processes and assess how we will be able to reinforce in serving town of Austin and those that make a selection to seek advice from. Austin Police Department.

At 10 p.m., we’ll take an in-depth have a look at how the dept prioritizes calls. Check again for updates.