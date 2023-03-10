Texas executes Arthur Brown Jr. killing 4 during Houston robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas has executed an inmate convicted of the drug-related killings of 4 other folks greater than 30 years in the past, together with a lady who was once 9 months pregnant.

Arthur Brown Jr., 52, insisted he was once blameless earlier than receiving a deadly injection Thursday night time on the state jail in Huntsville. He was once condemned for the June 1992 slayings, which came about in a Houston house during a drug robbery.

- Advertisement -

Authorities stated Brown was once a part of a hoop that shuttled medicine from Texas to Alabama and had purchased medicine from Jose Tovar and his spouse Rachel Tovar.

Killed during the drug robbery have been 32-year-old Jose Tovar; his spouse’s 17-year-old son, Frank Farias; 19-year-old Jessica Quiñones, the pregnant female friend of some other son of Rachel Tovar; and 21-year-old neighbor Audrey Brown. All 4 were tied up and shot within the head. Rachel Tovar and someone else have been additionally shot however survived.

“I don’t see how anybody could have just killed a pregnant woman and then made her suffer so much. It’s just beyond words,” Quiñones’ older sister, Maricella Quiñones, stated earlier than the execution.

- Advertisement -

Brown was once the 5th inmate put to demise in Texas this yr and the 9th within the U.S. His execution was once the second one of 2 in Texas this week. Another inmate, Gary Green, was once completed Tuesday for killing his estranged spouse and her younger daughter.

Brown was once defiant in his ultimate commentary.

“What is happening here tonight isn’t justice,” he stated. “It’s the murder of another innocent man.”

- Advertisement -

He stated he’d proved his innocence “but the courts blocked me.”

“The state hid the evidence so long and good that my own attorneys couldn’t find it,” he stated in a noisy voice, having a look on the ceiling of the demise chamber whilst strapped to a gurney and no longer making any eye touch with a half-dozen kin of his sufferers who watched thru a window a couple of toes from him.

As the deadly dose of the sedative pentobarbital took impact, he took two deep breaths, gasped after which started noisily snoring. After six snores all motion stopped. He was once pronounced useless 17 mins later, at 6:37 p.m.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, who was once a number of the execution witnesses, disputed Brown’s claims of innocence.

“He has been the beneficiary of a judicial system that bent over backward at the local, state and federal levels, all the way to the United States Supreme Court, who have all affirmed his conviction and sentence,” she stated.

Three participants of Jessica Quinones’ circle of relatives, together with her mom, additionally have been a number of the witnesses and launched a commentary pronouncing the day was once neither one in every of pleasure nor birthday party however “profound relief and gratitude.”

(*4*) they stated.

The U.S. Supreme Court previous Thursday declined an attraction from Brown’s lawyers to halt the execution. They had argued that Brown was once exempt from execution as a result of he was once intellectually disabled, a declare disputed via prosecutors. The prime courtroom has prohibited the demise penalty for the intellectually disabled.

“Mr. Brown’s intellectual limitations were known to his friends and family. … Individuals that knew Mr. Brown over the course of his life have described him consistently as ‘slow,’” his lawyers wrote of their petition to the Supreme Court.

One of Brown’s accomplices within the shootings, Marion Dudley, was once completed in 2006. A 3rd spouse was once sentenced to existence in jail.

Brown, who was once from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, had lengthy maintained someone else dedicated the killings.

Brown’s lawyers had in the past filed different appeals that were rejected via decrease courts. They argued he was once blameless and {that a} witness in truth implicated some other suspect. They additionally claimed Brown’s conviction was once tainted via racial bias, alleging one of the most jurors made up our minds he was once accountable as a result of he was once Black.

A pass judgement on in Houston on Tuesday denied a request via Brown’s lawyers for DNA trying out of proof that they stated can have exonerated their shopper.

Josh Reiss, leader of the Post-Conviction Writs Division with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office in Houston, known as Brown’s last-minute appeals a lengthen tactic.

Reiss stated college data submitted at Brown’s trial confirmed whilst the inmate was once first of all idea to perhaps be intellectually disabled within the 3rd grade, via 9th grade that was once now not the case. The prosecutor additionally stated Brown’s claims of innocence have been problematic as the opposite suspect imagined to be the killer was once discovered via investigators not to were in Houston on the time.

“It was an absolutely brutal mass murder,” Reiss stated, including: “These families deserve justice.”

Maricella Quiñones stated her sister was once an blameless sufferer who wasn’t mindful the Tovars have been dealing medicine from the house. She stated her mom additionally blames the Tovars for what took place.

“My mother’s not the same since my sister passed away,” she stated.

She described her sister as a “very loving, caring person” who had regarded ahead to being a mom.

She stated her circle of relatives would most likely by no means get closure.

“We lost two persons. Alyssa never got a chance at life,” she stated, relating to her sister’s unborn kid.

Brown was once one in every of six Texas demise row inmates taking part in a lawsuit in quest of to forestall the state’s jail device from the use of what they allege are expired and unsafe execution drugs. Despite a civil courtroom pass judgement on in Austin preliminarily agreeing with the claims, 5 of the inmates were completed this yr.