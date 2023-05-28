Texas Equusearch looking for 23-year-old last seen Saturday in west Houston

HOUSTON – Texas Equusearch is interesting to the general public for lend a hand in finding a 23-year-old guy who was once last seen on Saturday in west Houston.

The lacking particular person, Alex Miles, was once last seen at his place of dwelling with regards to the 3000 block of Walnut Bend Drive.

- Advertisement -

Miles has a cognitive impairment and is not able to specific his necessities correctly. He might seem perplexed, misplaced, and even be chatting with himself. Additionally, he has a scientific situation that has effects on his mobility, making it tough for him to stroll.

It is unknown what garments he was once dressed in on the time of his disappearance. Texas Equusearch has additionally highlighted that Miles might reply to the identify Clinton.

In case you’ve seen Alex Miles since his reported disappearance, know his present whereabouts, or have any related information about his disappearance, please right away touch the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.