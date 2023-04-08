Texas electric service providers must respond to complaints within 15 days beginning in September, new rule says | KWKT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Public Utility Commission of Texas authorized rule adjustments that lowered the selection of days an electric service supplier has to respond to shopper complaints.

Beginning Sept. 1, electric service providers must respond within 15 days, in accordance to PUC. Under the present regulations, electric utilities and retail electric providers have up to 21 days to respond after being notified of a client criticism.





“This rule change will speed up the complaint resolution process for electricity consumers in Texas and allow CPD to help more customers resolve issues with their electric service providers,” the PUC stated.

In December 2021, PUC voted to transfer ahead with more changes to improve the reliability of Texas’ power grid. The vote got here after 1000’s of Texans had been with out energy for days following the fatal wintry weather hurricane in February 2021.

According to the Texas Tribune, in March, a Texas appellate court ruled PUC overstepped its authority all through the 2021 wintry weather hurricane when it raised the cost of electrical energy to the utmost $9,000 according to megawatt-hour.

In January, PUC approved a redesign of the state’s electric marketplace, which beneficial a new type it stated would toughen grid reliability. PUC Chairman Peter Lake and Gov. Greg Abbott had been probably the most maximum tough state officers in enhance of the design.