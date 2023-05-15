‘Texas Dolly’ regarded as godfather of poker dies with family sharing heartbreaking tribute

The global of poker is mourning the loss of Doyle Brunson, the “Godfather of Poker,” who passed on to the great beyond on Sunday on the age of 89. His family showed the news in a commentary shared on social media via his agent, Brian Balsbaugh.

Poker legend Doyle Brunson is lifeless at age 89 Credit: Getty

Known as the ‘Godfather of Poker,’ Brunson is credited with influencing a era of poker avid gamers Credit: Getty

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson,” learn the commentary. “He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father, and grandfather. We’ll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace.”

Also identified as “Texas Dolly,” Brunson used to be a poker legend who gained 10 World Series of Poker tournaments, together with the Main Event in 1976 and 1977. He used to be inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988 and credited with influencing a era of poker avid gamers via his e-book Super System.

Brunson’s occupation used to be no longer with out its demanding situations, such as when he gained a loss of life risk from the notorious mobster Tony “The Ant” Spilotro. However, his connections with playing icon and occupation prison Benny Binion helped him live to tell the tale the ordeal.

Born in Texas in 1933, Brunson performed for the All-State Texas basketball staff in his formative years. Although he used to be scouted through the Minneapolis Lakers, a knee harm ended his hopes of a certified basketball occupation. He then became to poker, enjoying to pay for his scientific bills after his harm. After graduating with a grasp’s level in administrative schooling, Brunson changed into a certified poker participant, profitable greater than a month’s wage in his first sport and quitting his process as a trade system salesman.

Brunson is survived through his spouse, Louise, and their two kids, Pamela and Todd, who each adopted in his footsteps through enjoying poker professionally.