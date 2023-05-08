Texas Dem points finger at blue states as latest mass shooting reignites gun control push: ‘Root problems’



Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar mourned the tragic mass shooting in his house state over the weekend, arguing the U.S. wishes to know the “root problems” of mass shootings as the tragedies can spread even in blue states with strict gun regulations.

“There’s always a reason why certain people [carry out mass shootings] and there’s always telltale signs before. There’s indicators that we should have looked out for. But again, to the law enforcement that put a stop to this, again, I thank them” Cuellar informed Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday.”

Eight other people had been killed and 7 others injured on Saturday afternoon all over a shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, which is situated about 20 miles north of Dallas. A neighborhood police officer “engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat,” in line with Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey.

It used to be the second one mass shooting in Texas within the span of more or less every week, following the execution-style shooting that left 5 other people useless within the the town of Cleveland ultimate Friday.

TEXAS AUTHORITIES CONFIRM 8 DEAD IN ALLEN PREMIUM OUTLETS SHOOTING NEAR DALLAS, SEVERAL MORE INJURED

Texas police replied to experiences of a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon.



TEXAS SHOOTING: SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING 5 NEIGHBORS AFTER REQUEST TO STOP FIRING RIFLE



Cuellar stated the U.S. must “get at the root problems” of mass shootings, mentioning psychological well being techniques to help the ones in disaster, and arguing towards calls to easily tighten gun regulations.

“If people talk about just… making the law stricter. You got to look at, you know, in states that are blue, very strict laws, you still get this type of mass shootings. So it does happen across the nation, and we have to get to the bottom of this,” he stated.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched a remark Saturday on providing assets to research the shooting.