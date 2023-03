HOUSTON — The Houston rodeo could also be coming to an finish however that isn’t preventing some tiny toddlers from celebrating till the Ferris wheel comes down.

Some of the babies posed of their Western bandanas whilst others rocked out in cowboy hats and denims.

Texas Children’s Hospital stated it cares for greater than 1,800 babies every 12 months in its new child heart.





