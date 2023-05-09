Texas car crash – live: George Alvarez’s shocking criminal history revealed after Brownsville wreck





On Sunday morning, an SUV pushed by way of George Alvarez, 34, crashed into a gaggle of other people looking ahead to a bus outdoor a migrant safe haven in Brownsville, Texas, killing seven and injuring 12. Alvarez has been charged with 8 counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of annoyed attack with a perilous weapon. It used to be to start with believed to be an intentional act, and Alvarez has an intensive criminal history, together with a couple of attack fees. CCTV photos displays the car rushing in opposition to the gang ahead of crashing into them. Most of the sufferers have been Venezuelan males who had spent the evening on the safe haven and have been boarding a bus to go back to downtown Brownsville. The driving force used to be additionally injured and brought to the medical institution the place he has been “very uncooperative,” in line with police. Bishop Daniel Flores of the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville issued a remark condemning the assault and urging the group to withstand devaluing the lives of immigrants and prone populations. The FBI has been concerned within the investigation, and the Venezuelan executive has referred to as for a radical investigation to rule out any hate or xenophobic motives. Alvarez is being hung on a $3.6m bond.