Monday, April 17, 2023
type here...
Texas

Texas Capitol building evacuated after bomb threat, DPS searching grounds in Austin

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Texas Capitol building evacuated after bomb threat, DPS searching grounds in Austin


AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety evacuated the Texas Capitol building after a bomb danger Sunday.

Texas DPS despatched an alert to Capitol personnel in a while after 5 p.m. that instructed other people to “leave the area and follow the directions of first responders.”

- Advertisement -

The alert stated the Austin Police Department won a decision announcing a pipe bomb have been positioned on the Capitol, and that state soldiers with bomb-sniffing canines are recently searching the world “with more resources responding.”

A DPS spokesperson instructed KXAN not anything has been discovered as of five:45 p.m.

“If you are in the Capitol building, please evacuate,” the message ended.

- Advertisement -

APD stated officials spoke back to the decision at 4:03 p.m. however didn’t specify the decision sort.

This is a growing tale. Check again with KXAN for extra updates.



tale by means of Source link

Previous article
Google CEO shares his concerns about AI
Next article
Putin meets with China’s defense minister in Moscow

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks