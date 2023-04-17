Texas Capitol building evacuated after bomb threat, DPS searching grounds in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety evacuated the Texas Capitol building after a bomb danger Sunday.

Texas DPS despatched an alert to Capitol personnel in a while after 5 p.m. that instructed other people to “leave the area and follow the directions of first responders.”

The alert stated the Austin Police Department won a decision announcing a pipe bomb have been positioned on the Capitol, and that state soldiers with bomb-sniffing canines are recently searching the world “with more resources responding.”

A DPS spokesperson instructed KXAN not anything has been discovered as of five:45 p.m.

“If you are in the Capitol building, please evacuate,” the message ended.

APD stated officials spoke back to the decision at 4:03 p.m. however didn’t specify the decision sort.

This is a growing tale. Check again with KXAN for extra updates.