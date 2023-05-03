Texas’ broken water infrastructure explained





- Advertisement - - Advertisement - What is water infrastructure? Why does it matter? - Advertisement - How old are the pipes? What affects water infrastructure?





Who doesn’t have water infrastructure and needs it? Why does the age of pipes matter?





What happens when water infrastructure breaks? What role, if any, does the state play in water infrastructure? What are state lawmakers doing this year? How does the state’s population growth affect water infrastructure?

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune