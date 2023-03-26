Texas boy still missing near Dallas after family flees country

TEXAS, USA — A seek for a missing boy from North Texas continues after police said his family has left the country.

Editorial observe: The above video aired previous to the AMBER Alert being canceled.

- Advertisement -

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6, was once reported missing Saturday morning when an AMBER Alert was once issued. The alert was once discontinued that evening, however Everman police coordinated an Endangered Missing Alert for Noel as a substitute.

According to police, the alert was once modified after they found out that his mom, stepdad, and siblings all fled the country on a Turkish Airlines flight sure for Istanbul, Turkey on March 23.

“Six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is still missing,” police mentioned Sunday. “Noel suffers from multiple disabilities…and chronic lung disease, which requires oxygen at times.”

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information on Noel’s disappearance is requested to touch 911 or the Everman Police Department at 817-293-2923.

Timeline of Noel’s disappearance

Everman police mentioned they gained an nameless tip that family individuals have now not noticed Noel since November 2022. Noel was once residing along with his mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, at the side of 4 organic siblings, dual half-siblings, and a stepdad.

Officers carried out a welfare test on the house after they had been informed by means of Cindy that Noel was once dwelling in Mexico along with his organic father since November. Police mentioned there have been no different indications that they had to examine additional.

- Advertisement -

Child Protective Investigations contacted Everman police once more about Noel, announcing that family individuals endured to be anxious about his whereabouts.

CPI additionally showed to police that they tracked down the organic father in Mexico, who informed investigators that he was once deported ahead of Noel’s delivery and that he by no means met his son. Homeland Security information showed what the daddy informed investigators.

CPI then tried to make touch with Cindy about her youngsters and their enrollment in school without a good fortune.

Police showed that there were earlier investigations and movements taken in opposition to Cindy. She additionally has an in depth prison historical past, consistent with police.

According to police, it was once made up our minds that Noel was once now not within the custody of different family individuals, which precipitated the AMBER Alert and an arrest warrant for Cindy.

“Based upon the totality of the circumstances, an AMBER Alert for Noel…was warranted,” police mentioned.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, police realized that Cindy, the stepfather and Noel’s siblings fled the United States on a Turkish Airlines flight sure for Istanbul on March 23, ahead of the AMBER Alert was once issued. Noel was once now not indexed as a passenger at the flight.

“We currently do not have any physical evidence on Noel’s status as a missing person,” police mentioned. “What we do know is that we have a 6-year-old disabled boy…that is missing and that the mother is not willing to cooperate…to ensure the child is safe.”

Police mentioned Noel’s stepfather is an immigrant from India, and that they are looking to decide the general vacation spot of the flight that the family was once on. They additionally mentioned that the loss of bodily proof makes it tricky to proceed a prison investigation.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube