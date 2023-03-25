Texas blows out Xavier 83-71 for spot in NCAA Elite Eight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rodney Terry stopped on the best way to the Texas locker room after his staff knocked out Xavier for a spot in the Elite Eight, the intervening time trainer pleasant a fan’s want for {a photograph} by way of flashing that all-too-familiar “Hook ’em Horns” signal.

“Go get that job, coach!” the thankful fan hollered after him.

- Advertisement -

A pair extra wins and the oldsters at Texas may now not have a decision.

The longtime assistant made his boldest remark but for the full-time gig, guiding the Longhorns with out sick large guy Dylan Disu to an 83-71 win over the Musketeers on Friday night time. Tyrese Hunter scored 19 issues, and Marcus Carr and Christian Bishop added 18 apiece, to transport second-seeded Texas inside of a recreation of the Final Four for the primary time in 15 years.

“I thought we played one of our better defensive games tonight that we played all year,” mentioned Terry, who stepped into the highest task in December , when Chris Beard used to be suspended and in the long run fired following allegations of home violence.

- Advertisement -

“Proud of my guys and the way they put their will on this game from the start to finish.”

Disu, who were dominant during the first two video games of the event , harm his foot in a second-round win over Penn State. He were given remedy on all of it week, and the Longhorns effectively saved it secret till tipoff, when the large guy performed simply a few mins after which limped off the ground and instantly to the locker room.

When he returned to the bench, he used to be dressed in a large strolling boot, a black hoodie and a grim expression.

- Advertisement -

“It’ll be day-to-day right now at the moment,” Terry mentioned. “We got the best in the business working with us.”

Still, the Longhorns already had a tricky process forward in No. 5 seed Miami on Sunday night time , particularly given the best way the Hurricanes roared to an 89-75 win over Houston. The risk of taking part in with out Disu, who led the Longhorns to a Big 12 Tournament name and earned MVP honors at the similar ground simply two weeks in the past, best makes it more difficult.

“We knew before the game that we wouldn’t have Dylan for the whole game,” Carr mentioned. “We just wanted to really play for him. We knew how much this would mean to him. We got emotional in there knowing he wouldn’t be out there.”

Relegated to a 6-foot-9 cheerleader Friday night time, Disu no less than had masses to have fun.

Sir’Jabari Rice scored 16 issues and Timmy Allen added 11 for the Longhorns (29-8). The best-seeded staff left in the event saved Souley Boum and Xavier’s perimeter threats in take a look at whilst making lifestyles depressing for Jack Nunge down low.

Adam Kunkel hit 5 3-pointers and led the third-seeded Musketeers (27-10) with 21 issues. Nunge scored 15 however wanted 19 pictures to get there, whilst Colby Jones additionally had 15 issues. Boum didn’t hit a box purpose till early in the second one 1/2 and completed with 12.

“They were better than us,” Xavier trainer Sean Miller mentioned. “We had a very difficult time running our offense and that’s a testament to their defense, because we’ve been able to score virtually every game we’ve played this year.”

It used to be Texas that scored at will, even though, and Carr that were given them going. He spun during the lane like a Tilt-A-Whirl for difficult buckets on the rim, or even knocked down a spinning, desperation 3 because the shot clock expired. And when Miller traded out a man-to-man protection for a zone, the Longhorns started to pound the ball to Bishop in the paint.

With dozens of friends and family available, the Creighton switch from the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, went to paintings. Bishop threw down one dunk on Carr’s alley-oop lob, then slammed down any other a couple of mins later.

By the time Allen banked in a half-court heave, the Longhorns had established a 42-25 halftime merit — and needed to be redirected from the Xavier tunnel, the place they had been busy celebrating, towards their very own locker room.

“Their pressure is something you can’t really simulate until you’re in the game against them. Their toughness, their experience,” Miller mentioned. “And then offensively they have great guard play, and you feel that as well.”

Xavier attempted to creep again a few occasions, however the Longhorns by no means let their lead sniff unmarried digits. And that gave Terry, who returned to Texas after head jobs at Fresno State and UTEP, an opportunity to respire deeply and benefit from the second.

The 54-year-old from the small Texas the town of Angleton used to be on Rick Barnes’ team of workers the remaining time the Longhorns reached the Elite Eight, again in 2008. He used to be at the 2003 team of workers that guided them all of the approach to the Final Four, too.

Now, he’s one step clear of taking Texas on a maximum implausible go back and forth to university basketball’s greatest level.

“Continue to want more. I mean, each round — don’t be satisfied,” Terry mentioned. “We’re going to enjoy this victory for one night, like we have all year long, and we’ll be on to the next challenge and very quickly against a really good Miami team.”

___

AP March Madness protection: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25