Texas bills seek to ban schools from serving as polling sites

A Texas consultant is proposing to ban balloting on faculty campuses statewide.

Why it issues: Texas frequently has lower voter turnout than the remainder of the rustic, and the state has many times added new restrictions tied to balloting.

Changes to early and in-person balloting all the way through the 2021 legislative consultation integrated banning drive-thru balloting, converting mail-in poll ID necessities and permitting partisan ballot watchers.

Driving the news: Republican state Rep. Carrie Isaac from the New Braunfels space has filed House Bill 2390 and House Bill 4465 that might restrict number one, secondary and better training campuses from serving as polling places.

The large image: State lawmakers are poised to type thru dozens of voting-related bills this legislative consultation, together with one that might restrict other folks ages 65 and older with out a incapacity from balloting through mail and one that might make balloting illegally a prison.

Reality test: Colleges around the nation have lengthy served as polling sites, and they are incessantly a forestall for political applicants on excursion.

Yes, however: Isaac says she believes her balloting bills, a part of an total campus protection bundle, will make campuses extra protected through holding outsiders away.

Many Texas schools serving as polling sites all the way through November’s midterm elections made up our minds now not to dangle categories on account of protection issues.

“We must do everything we can to make our school campuses as safe as possible; they should not serve as a target-rich environment for those that wish to harm children,” Isaac stated in a news unencumber.

The different facet: Voter rights advocates say HB 2390, which might restrict polling puts on school campuses, would make it harder for students in Texas to workout their proper to vote.

“For many of the students who live on campus, this is their only opportunity to be able to vote,” Amber Mills of the nonpartisan grassroots group MOVE Texas, tells The Daily Texan.

Go deeper: The newest episode of the Y’all-itics podcast explores Texas’ evolving election laws.