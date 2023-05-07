Texas bill would train third-graders how to use tourniquets







According to a proposed bill, third-graders and older scholars in Texas might be educated on how to use bleeding stations, which include provides reminiscent of compression bandages, chest seals, and tourniquets. Currently, handiest scholars within the 7th grade and older are required to know how to use the bleeding stations, however the brand new bill would alternate this. However, scholars can opt-out of taking the educational.

While some, reminiscent of Cleo Petricek, co-founder of Save Austin Now, consider that the educational may assist save lives throughout a mass casualty tournament at a faculty, others argue that it would negatively have an effect on youngsters’s psychological well being. Dr. Christopher Hansen, an authorized counseling psychologist in San Antonio, defined that whilst bleeding stations aren’t a nasty thought, if third-graders are required to deal with aggravating gunshot wounds on different youngsters, then it is time to step again and reconsider the placement. He added that the bill may doubtlessly purpose issues reminiscent of PTSD, nervousness, depressive issues, amongst others in youngsters.

- Advertisement -

Despite those considerations, Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, the state consultant who authored the law, believes that giving scholars the important gear to forestall the preventable loss of life of a classmate is commonplace sense. And in a remark, she mentioned that no scholars are required to take the educational and will opt-out in the event that they or their oldsters are frightened concerning the subject matter.