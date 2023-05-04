Texas bill would criminalize medical child abuse

Currently, medical child abuse, often referred to as Munchausen syndrome through proxy, isn’t criminalized within the United States. However, officers in Tarrant County, Texas are operating to modify that. Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn not too long ago testified in desire of a proposed Texas legislation, HB 3381, which would criminalize medical child abuse. The bill, which has been authorized through a House committee, does now not particularly point out Munchausen syndrome through proxy in its textual content.

During his emotional testimony, Waybourn shared that his 15-year-old foster daughter, Alyssa, suffered medical abuse as a child by the hands of her organic mom. Among different issues, she was once fed feces via her feeding tube and weighed handiest 18 kilos as a child. According to Waybourn, involvement in such circumstances is amazingly difficult for legislation enforcement and medical pros.

- Advertisement - Medical child abuse happens when a caregiver knowingly fabricates signs in anyone they are taking care of, frequently leading to pointless medical therapies or surgical procedures. Christopher Bowen’s case is an instance of medical child abuse in North Texas. His mom, Kaylene Bowen-Wright, was once sentenced to 6 years in jail for damage to a child after subjecting Christopher to greater than 320 health facility visits and 13 surgical procedures that have been deemed pointless through medical pros.

While supporters of the proposed legislation argue that it can be crucial to offer protection to susceptible youngsters, some are involved that it is going too a ways and can have accidental penalties. Maureen Ball, an lawyer for Child Protective Services and a member of the Family Freedom Foundation Project, worries that the proposed legislation would possibly infringe upon the rights of oldsters who’re seeking to do just right for his or her child. Ashley Pardo, a dad or mum of a medically complicated child who has been topic to false allegations herself, may be fearful in regards to the ease with which medical data may also be manipulated and unearths the proposed legislation “absolutely terrifying.”

If handed, Texas would be the primary state to criminalize medical child abuse. Supporters hope that different states will practice swimsuit.