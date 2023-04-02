Texas bill author talks eliminating tax on baby, women’s products

State Rep. Donna Howard the financial savings would assist Texas households in the end.

DALLAS — The Texas House of Representatives not too long ago handed a bill that can assist households, moms and young children particularly.

HB 300 removes the gross sales tax on some child provides, together with diapers, child wipes and bottles, in addition to on menstrual products equivalent to tampons and sanitary pads.

The bill’s author mentioned the financial savings may just assist a Texas circle of relatives put an additional tank of fuel within the automobile or a few extra foods on the desk.

“In the greater scheme of things, we’re talking about pennies in terms of on the dollar. But at the same time, that adds up over time, especially for hardworking families that are living paycheck to paycheck, who have babies, who need to take care of their families,” state Rep. Donna Howard instructed Inside Texas Politics.

"And I know the diaper banks have indicated that the savings that we could accrue here from not having a sales tax on these products, for diapers in particular, over the course of a year, you could buy an extra month's worth of diapers with what you saved," she mentioned.

This was once Howard’s fourth consultation in a row to document some model of this regulation.

And the Democrat from Austin is assured in regards to the bill’s possibilities to additionally transparent the Texas Senate.

The bill was once referred to the Senate Finance Committee the place it has the give a boost to of the chair, Houston Republican Sen. Joan Huffman.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have additionally indicated their give a boost to for the regulation.

“This session, the Speaker decided to pull together a variety of pieces of legislation that could help families, and especially women and children. So, he asked me to carry this bill that actually consolidated several members’ bills,” Howard mentioned.