Texas attorney general job description

The position of Texas’ Attorney General isn’t one thing that most people take into accounts each day. However, in line with University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus, the movements taken by way of the Attorney General and his workforce of just about 750 lawyers have an effect on each and every degree of society in Texas. “The Attorney General has a lot of responsibilities that we don’t see every day but that always touch a person’s life,” Rottinghaus stated.

The Attorney General’s Office enforces open executive regulations, collects, distributes and enforces kid beef up bills, and investigates Medicaid and client fraud. Additionally, the Attorney General’s Office can take prison motion over plenty of problems, from fuel value gouging to degree turbines.

- Advertisement -

One primary position for the Attorney General is representing the State of Texas when suing or being sued by way of different states or the government. Current Attorney General Ken Paxton has taken prison motion over DACA, the Affordable Care Act, the 2020 election effects, and environmental regulations. “Sometimes you see states pushing back, and Texas is often at the forefront of that,” Rottinghaus stated.

Paxton’s workplace has additionally taken on opioid makers and human traffickers in Texas, and previous in May, he even introduced an investigation into Texas Children’s Hospital over gender-affirming care. However, Paxton has confronted controversy, with lawmakers bringing 20 articles of impeachment in opposition to him, starting from bribery to abuse of public accept as true with.

Regardless of latest controversies, Rottinghaus believes all Texans will have to be looking at what occurs with this impeachment vote. “The biggest reason people should care is it’s about accountability. There is the impeachment process built into the separation of powers because if you have one agent in government who’s doing something problematic, either criminal or unethical, then the other branches are supposed to check that. This is the core foundation of how the separation of powers works.”

- Advertisement -

Texas citizens make a selection the Attorney General each and every 4 years. The Attorney General has an unlimited achieve in Texas’s society and performs a crucial position within the state’s affairs. All eyes are at the state capital as Ken Paxton faces an uphill struggle to take care of his place.