Texas animal news: Mystery creature captured on park camera

The animal used to be captured on a camera at Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park.

HOUSTON — It’s a thriller stuck on camera.

“We’re scratching our heads trying to identify this elusive creature,” the park posted on Facebook Thursday. “Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise?”

The park promised to stay other folks up to date as to what it could be. But there are some excellent guesses within the feedback in their Facebook post.

“Looks like two hogs moving in opposite directions and blur the image a bit,” guessed any other.

“Looks like a large river otter to me,” somebody else commented.

Captured on sport camera – a thriller animal lurking within the Rio Grande Valley! 📷🌲 We’re scratching our heads seeking to… Posted by means of Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park – Texas Parks and Wildlife on Thursday, April 6, 2023

Editor’s notice: According to the unique Facebook post, the picture used to be captured by means of a park camera, however they up to date it to mention the picture used to be taken by means of a customer to the park, however wouldn’t have the precise location.