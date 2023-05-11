Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher pokes fun at TCU’s CFP title loss to Georgia: ‘When they got to the SEC, it changed’

Texas A&M trainer Jimbo Fisher lately made headlines for taking a jab at TCU right through a talking engagement at the Fort Worth A&M Club. When requested about TCU’s run to the College Football Playoff National Championship, Fisher identified that after they performed towards Georgia, they had the maximum lopsided loss in nationwide championship historical past, shedding 65-7. Fisher additional emphasised that after TCU confronted SEC groups, their document used to be no longer as spectacular.

Although Fisher poked fun at TCU, he additionally gave them credit for being a hit right through their 2022 season. According to Fisher, TCU discovered good fortune by means of operating exhausting on a daily basis to create excellent conduct and construct chemistry, two components that in the long run led to the staff’s remarkable efficiency on the box.

Despite the controversy, Fisher is understood for his a hit training profession at Texas A&M, with a 23-18 document in SEC play over his 5 years with the staff. Fisher had 8 wins in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and led the Aggies to a victory in the Orange Bowl.