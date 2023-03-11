Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt prediction, odds, start time: 2023 SEC Tournament picks, best bets by proven model

The sixth-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores will glance to tug off their moment dissatisfied in a row after they take at the second-seeded Texas A&M Aggies within the semifinals of the 2023 SEC Tournament on Saturday. The Commodores (20-13, 11-7 SEC), who’ve received 5 in a row, are coming off an 80-73 win over third-seeded Kentucky on Friday. The Aggies (24-8, 15-3), who’ve received 9 of 10, together with 3 directly, knocked off Arkansas 67-61 within the quarterfinals. Texas A&M defeated Vanderbilt 72-66 on Jan. 28 in the one regular-season assembly between the groups.

Tipoff from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., is ready for three:30 p.m. ET. Vanderbilt leads the best-ever sequence 10-7. The Aggies are 6-point favorites in the newest Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whilst the over/underneath for overall issues scored is ready at 140.5. Before locking in any Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt selections, be sure you see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each and every Division I school basketball sport 10,000 instances. The model enters convention event week 76-51 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning just about $1,200 for $100 avid gamers.

Now, listed here are a number of college basketball odds and having a bet traces for Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M:

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M unfold: Texas A&M -6

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M over/underneath: 140.5 issues

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M cash line: Vanderbilt +210, Texas A&M -260

VAN: The Commodores are 5-0 in opposition to the unfold of their final 5 video games general

TAMU: The Aggies are 7-1 ATS of their final 8 video games vs. a crew with a profitable straight-up report

Featured Game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Why Texas A&M can quilt

Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV has ruled over the last 9 video games, scoring in double figures in each and every, together with 20 or extra issues six instances all over that reach. In final Saturday’s win over second-ranked Alabama, he scored 28 issues and grabbed 3 rebounds in a 67-61 win. In Friday’s quarterfinal win over Arkansas, he scored 18 issues, whilst grabbing 3 forums and allotting 3 assists. He has been crimson sizzling from the ground, coming into the event by hitting on 40.5% of his box targets, together with 36.5% from 3-point vary, and 86.9% from the free-throw line. For the season, he’s averaging 16.4 issues, 2.8 rebounds and 4 assists according to sport.

Senior guard Tyrece Radford has reached double-figure scoring in 13 of the previous 14 video games, together with 30 issues in a 79-63 win at No. 15 Auburn on Jan. 25. He scored a season-high 31 issues in an 82-66 victory at DePaul on Nov. 25. In Friday’s quarterfinal win over Arkansas, Radford used to be efficient with 11 issues and 8 rebounds. He additionally dished out two assists. In 32 video games, all begins, he’s averaging 13.2 issues, 5.5 rebounds and a couple of.4 assists.

Why Vanderbilt can quilt

Junior guard Tyrin Lawrence helped energy the Commodores’ dissatisfied of Kentucky within the SEC quarterfinals on Friday. He completed with 18 issues, 4 rebounds and two assists. It used to be his 6th sport in a row attaining double-figure scoring. He has scored 10 or extra issues in 21 video games, together with one double-double – an 18-point and 10-rebound efficiency in a 74-71 win over Ole Miss on Feb. 4. In 32 video games, together with 30 begins, he’s averaging 12.3 issues, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Also main Vanderbilt is senior guard Ezra Manjon, who had a monster sport within the win over Kentucky. He scored 25 issues, whilst allotting 3 assists. In 33 video games, together with 21 begins, he’s averaging 9.7 issues, 2.8 rebounds and three.8 assists. Manjon is connecting on 46.5% of his box targets and 70.1% of his unfastened throws.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt?