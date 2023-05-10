Wednesday, May 10, 2023
type here...
Texas

Texas A&M Police warn of scammers impersonating authorities

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Texas A&M Police warn of scammers impersonating authorities


According to Texas A&M Police, scammers are calling Aggie oldsters and important bills by way of Venmo, claiming that their pupil might be jailed if their calls for are not met.

Previous article
George Santos latest: DOJ federal charges ‘just the start’ says ex-aide as Santos to appear in court
Next article
The Top 10 Best Wing Joints in America: Where to Get Your Fix of Crispy, Saucy Perfection!

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks