Texas AG Paxton says Dallas is right to put term limits on pension fund board members

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the state’s easiest courtroom will have to aspect with Dallas in a years-long dispute between the town and the board that oversees the pension for many of its civilian workers.

The Dallas Employees’ Retirement Fund sued the town in 2018 after the City Council authorized an ordinance that put term limits on 3 of the seven board members. But the town didn’t get popularity of the modification from the board and Dallas citizens, which the fund says is required through town code, making the brand new rule unenforceable.

The Texas Supreme Court on Feb. 24 agreed to the town’s request to overview the case.

In a brief to the high court earlier this month, Paxton mentioned he believes the board shouldn’t have powers to grant or veto any City Council choice since the board members aren’t elected through Dallas citizens. He known as the a part of the code requiring board approval a contravention of the state charter and wrote that he believes the board hasn’t pointed to a transparent state regulation permitting it to have veto or approval rights.

“In the absence of such a clear statement, the court should conclude that no such power exists, that Dallas’ current city council may amend the acts of its predecessors, and that the term limits imposed on ERF’s board are valid,” Paxton wrote within the March 8 temporary.

The town declined to remark.

In a remark, the Dallas Employees’ Retirement Fund mentioned Paxton’s temporary “ignores or overlooks critical aspects of Texas constitutional and pension law.” The group additionally mentioned it’s assured in its criminal place, ready to argue prior to the Texas Supreme Court, and that it isn’t hostile to term limits in theory, however objected to the method the town used to get there.

“Dallas ERF hopes the City Council has been informed of these facts and that the parties could address this issue without the need to continue this costly litigation, which at this point would cost taxpayers $1.3 million,” the remark mentioned.

The fund is being represented within the case through regulation company Locke Lord LLP, the place Mayor Eric Johnson is a spouse in its public finance practice group.

The workers’ retirement fund was once created within the Nineteen Forties, and its board of trustees is liable for administering the round $3.6 billion pension fund for just about 8,000 lively members. The board is made up of 3 folks appointed through the City Council, 3 town workers decided on through lively retirement fund members, and the overall spot is held through the town auditor.

The term restrict rule in dispute, which was once authorized through the City Council in 2017, applies to the 3 board members picked through fund members.

The board members appointed through the City Council can serve up to 4 consecutive two-year phrases. The board members appointed through the retirement fund members serve three-year phrases, and the City Council voted to exchange the town code to upload a cap of them being allowed to serve 3 phrases in a row.

All different town forums and commissions have term limits for members, however the workers’ retirement fund board is the one frame with council-appointed members blended with members decided on through any other team.

The fund sued the town after town officers made up our minds two board members can be ineligible to search new phrases due to the brand new limits and the board disagreed.

A state district pass judgement on dominated in prefer of the town in 2019. The fund appealed and the Court of Appeals for the Fifth District of Texas reversed the decrease courtroom’s judgment in 2021. The town petitioned the Texas Supreme Court to overview the case in March 2022.