TEXARKANA, Texas — A woman accused of “jugging” an aged client is sought after via Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Sgt. Kim Weaver, police spokesman, on Sunday mentioned there was once no new information to record in a case that began Thursday at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Richmond Road and ended with a handbag snatching.

“An elderly lady drove home and was unloading her groceries from her car when she was approached in her driveway by a woman. The woman began telling her some story about needing some help,” TTPD mentioned. “However, that was all just a big ruse.”

While the aged woman was once distracted with looking to lend a hand, the opposite woman snatched her handbag from beneath her arm and fled in a dark-colored, four-door Audi with paper tags, TTPD mentioned.

Detective Tabitha Smith mentioned the robbery is also a case of “jugging.”

“That’s where the unsuspecting victim is typically followed from a store to a parking lot or their home and robbed there while they juggle their phone or car keys,” police mentioned.

After checking surveillance video on the retailer, Smith reported seeing a woman covertly following the alleged sufferer across the retailer for a pair of hours as she shopped after which tailing the aged woman as she left the shop and traveled house.

“It was the same lady who could be seen on the video at the victim’s house,” TTPD mentioned.

The woman in photographs from the shop and from the alleged sufferer’s house surveillance has shoulder-length black hair and is dressed in a blue, long-sleeved blouse and black pants.

Anyone with information which may be useful within the investigation is requested to name TTPD at 903-798-3116 or 903-798-3170, or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.