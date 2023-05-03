Texans speak on 2024 presidential candidates in new UT, Texas Politics Project poll

The University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll performed a survey to resolve the possible 2024 presidential candidates and their respective enhance ranges in Texas. The poll effects indicated that Donald Trump continues to be common amongst Texas Republicans.





Out of an inventory of six Republicans anticipated to run for the GOP nomination, Trump gained certain perspectives from 78% of Texas Republicans, with handiest 16% keeping an unfavourable opinion of him. However, the Texas Politics Project published that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a robust place to take on the previous president. “73% of Texas Republicans hold a favorable view of DeSantis, compared to only 10% with an unfavorable view,” the poll mentioned.

Two different possible candidates additionally gained certain evaluations from the respondents. “South Carolina Senator Tim Scott was viewed favorably by 46% of Republicans and unfavorably by only 6%, while former South Caroline Governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley was viewed favorably by 46% of Republicans and unfavorably by 17%,” the poll indicated. Conversely, one of the vital candidates, Former Vice President Mike Pence, gained one of the crucial maximum destructive evaluations and critiques a few of the respondents.

The poll disclosed that 41% of Texas Republicans held a positive view of the previous Vice President, whilst 36% held an unfavourable view of him. Furthermore, the survey requested respondents about their perspectives on Texas political leaders, which published the next: