Texans push for “Slow Down, Move Over” updates

After mourning the lack of West volunteer firefighter Eddie Hykel, Central Texans are pushing to make stronger the “Slow Down, Move Over” Texas legislation.

WEST, Texas — The “Slow Down, Move Over” law used to be enacted in 2003. The legislation calls for drivers to drag over and scale back their velocity when first responders, building crews and tow vehicles are at the facet of the street.

- Advertisement - But, if a brand new replace is handed, when anyone fails to abide by means of the legislation, the penalty would hit more difficult than it these days does now.

Emergency automobiles and primary responders possibility their lives each day.

“There’s people involved and there’s people working on the side of the road there that is inches away from disaster,” Mayor of West, Tommy Muska, stated.

- Advertisement - West volunteer firefighter, Edward “Eddie” Hykel, used to be a kind of responders risking his existence.

On Tuesday, March 28, a semi-truck crashed right into a automobile hearth he replied to on I-35, killing him.

“I was devastated and sad for Eddie and his family,” Muska stated. “That really after a while turned to anger.”

- Advertisement - Muska felt Hykel’s dying used to be avoidable if other people adopted the “Slow Down, Move Over” legislation.

A couple of weeks later, Muska came upon Texas legislators are pushing to make stronger the Texas legislation thru House Bill 898.

“Obviously we have a problem with people paying attention. That’s the thing,” Muska stated. “It’s a simple rule. It’s a safe rule. It’s a needed rule. But, some drivers may not do it because they’re not aware or they are in a place where they can’t do it.”

According to AAA, 24 roadside staff and responders are killed doing their activity at the facet of the street annually, and unfortunately, Hykel used to be a kind of other people.

“25 people right there. I know DPS troopers, they are on that highway every day,” Muska stated. “They work on the highway and so they are in that traffic daily. It’s not a matter of if, but when something like that may happen.”

If the brand new invoice had been to cross, fines for breaking the legislation would building up from $200 to over $500. It may even achieve as much as $2,000 if a employee is injured. Courts may just even droop an individual’s drivers license.

But Muska feels $500 is not sufficient.

“I’m kind of disappointed in that because you are not really going to have people be paying attention for $500,” Muska stated.

Muska hopes this new push brings consciousness to drivers to decelerate and transfer over. If the invoice passes, town of West hopes they are able to honor their fallen firefighter.

“I would love to have that bill named after Eddie Hykel, if that would be possible,” Muska stated. “He did not deserve to die on Interstate 35 when he was just trying to help someone else.”

Muska is aware of getting the invoice named after Hykel is a troublesome activity, however he hopes town can proceed to honor his legacy on this manner.