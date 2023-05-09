Texans owner Cal McNair says he didn’t force team to pick C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall, per report

The Houston Texans made headlines all over the primary spherical of the 2023 NFL Draft via deciding on quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 total after which buying and selling a package deal of selections to the Arizona Cardinals to pick cross rusher Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3 total. This transfer stunned many for a number of causes.

Before the draft, there have been rumors that the Texans would now not pick a quarterback at No. 2 — regardless of having a transparent want at the location — and as a substitute select Anderson or fellow cross rusher Tyree Wilson. Both Anderson and Wilson have been favorites to pass at No. 2 total in accordance to Caesars Sportsbook’s odds. However, when it used to be the Texans’ flip to make the choice, they opted for a quarterback.

Some have speculated that the McNair circle of relatives compelled common supervisor Nick Caserio and new head trainer DeMeco Ryans to select the potential franchise quarterback at No. 2 total as a substitute of the defender. However, team owner Cal McNair denied this rumor all over the twentieth Annual Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic. “Hannah and I don’t make the picks. We’ll make it clear there,” McNair mentioned by the use of ESPN. (*2*)

Even if McNair did drive Caserio and his team to draft a quarterback, it kind of feels like each side were given what they sought after. However, the Texans had to pay an important quantity to make back-to-back alternatives at the highest of the draft board.