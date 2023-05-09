Tuesday, May 9, 2023
NFL (National Football League)

Texans owner Cal McNair says he didn’t force team to pick C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall, per report

NFL: Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans Introductory Press Conference
USATSI

The Houston Texans made headlines all over the primary spherical of the 2023 NFL Draft via deciding on quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 total after which buying and selling a package deal of selections to the Arizona Cardinals to pick cross rusher Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3 total. This transfer stunned many for a number of causes.

Before the draft, there have been rumors that the Texans would now not pick a quarterback at No. 2 — regardless of having a transparent want at the location — and as a substitute select Anderson or fellow cross rusher Tyree Wilson. Both Anderson and Wilson have been favorites to pass at No. 2 total in accordance to Caesars Sportsbook’s odds. However, when it used to be the Texans’ flip to make the choice, they opted for a quarterback.

Some have speculated that the McNair circle of relatives compelled common supervisor Nick Caserio and new head trainer DeMeco Ryans to select the potential franchise quarterback at No. 2 total as a substitute of the defender. However, team owner Cal McNair denied this rumor all over the twentieth Annual Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic. “Hannah and I don’t make the picks. We’ll make it clear there,” McNair mentioned by the use of ESPN. (*2*)

Even if McNair did drive Caserio and his team to draft a quarterback, it kind of feels like each side were given what they sought after. However, the Texans had to pay an important quantity to make back-to-back alternatives at the highest of the draft board.

