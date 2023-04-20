Texans Can Now Buy A Home With Cryptocurrency 

Buying a house is pricey! You want a whole lot of cash — or, in Texas, a whole lot of crypto.

According to The Dallas Morning News, a Zillow-like website online has been introduced via MyEListing, a startup positioned in Cedar Park, with reference to Austin. The platform permits people to record each industrial and home homes on the market and provides the choice to make use of both money or cryptocurrency as cost.

The corporate’s ASAP (Accelerated Sale and Purchase) program permits dealers to finish transactions in one trade day at the market. Coinbase Commerce will facilitate the conversion of consumers’ cryptocurrency to money, whilst Millennial Title and Championship Title will organize the identify paintings.

“We pre-clear the title, the seller pre-signs the sales contract, and we list the property to the seller’s liking,” a remark from the corporate reads. “All parties involved then sign closing documentation via an online Zoom call, buyers have 30 minutes to send the full purchase price after clicking the ‘Buy Now’ button featured on the listing, and the process is finished.”

MyEListing doesn’t fee checklist charges for homes, conversation with different brokers, or get admission to unique marketplace intelligence. Instead, the corporate goals to “empower real estate professionals from every corner of the industry with as many free resources as possible.”

Some properties in North Texas are to be had at the new web page, together with one in Grapevine. The web page includes a three-quarter acre house web page along Hughes Road. The belongings is being presented for $499,000 in money, or however, 17.5 Bitcoin or 256 Ethereum.

Two further industrial homes in D-FW were indexed at the platform. The first is an place of business development in Farmers Branch priced at $4.3 million, or however, 150 Bitcoin or 2,208 Ethereum. The 2d belongings is a 40-acre commercial tract of land positioned on the intersection of Interstate 20 and Interstate 45 in Dallas, with an asking value of $3.9 million, or however, 136 Bitcoin or 1,997 Ethereum.

As of now, the platform handiest lets in Texas-based homes to be indexed. However, the corporate intends to increase to 2 or 3 further states via June.

