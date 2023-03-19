Texans’ Brandin Cooks traded to Dallas Cowboys







DALLAS — A supply with the Dallas Cowboys entrance place of work showed with WFAA that the group is creating a industry for Houston Texas broad receiver Brandin Cooks.

The news used to be first reported by way of ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter, in addition to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Cowboys supply showed that during change for Cooks, Houston gets a fifth-round select on this 12 months's draft and a sixth around select in subsequent 12 months's draft.

The Texans will select up $6 million of Cooks’ $18 million wage, leaving Dallas to pay the remainder $12 million.

According to WFAA’s Houston associate KHOU, the Cowboys will likely be Cooks’ 5th NFL group that he is performed for since he used to be drafted out of Oregon State in 2014. He has up to now performed for New Orleans, New England, and the LA Rams prior to his 3 seasons in Houston.

A Cowboys entrance place of work supply confirms they’re buying and selling for broad receiver Brandin Cooks. Dallas wanted extra playmaking skill inside of their offense, and now they upload a man with 4.33 pace to the out of doors, at the side of CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) March 19, 2023

