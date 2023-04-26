Testimony begins in E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against Trump





On Monday, the civil trial involving former President Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll commenced because the latter started giving testimony. Carroll, a former recommendation columnist, alleges that Trump sexually assaulted her in a division retailer positioned in New York virtually 3 a long time in the past. CBS News dispatched investigative reporter Graham Kates to the courthouse to file on the newest tendencies from the trial.


