Terrell plane lands upside down near runway

The Terrell Fire Department answered to a reported small plane twist of fate at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Terrell Municipal Airport. Firefighters arrived to discover a small plane (Cessna 172) that used to be upside down within the medium between the 2 runways.

In video captured from above quickly after the incident, you'll see about 11 to twelve folks status across the plane whilst it stays upside down near one of the crucial runways.

There have been two males within the airplane and, officers say they have been handled on the scene. The reason for the twist of fate has no longer been made up our minds right now however the FAA has been notified.

As of Tuesday night, the standing of those two is unknown.

This is a creating tale and WFAA will supply updates as we get extra information.





