Tennessee lawmakers face expulsion after gun control protest

Three Democratic Tennessee lawmakers are going through expulsion resolutions after Republicans mentioned their gun control protest violated the chamber’s laws of decorum — a very uncommon rebuke from state lawmakers following the Nashville college taking pictures.

Tennessee’s GOP Reps. Bud Hulsey, Gino Bulso and Andrew Farmer subsidized resolutions Monday so that you can take away Democratic Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, arguing the lawmakers “did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives through their individual and collective actions” by way of shouting and pounding on the podium as a part of their protest towards gun violence remaining Thursday.

Republican lawmakers together with Speaker Cameron Sexton accused the trio of making an attempt to incite an rise up, according to ABC associate WKRN.

“That’s absurd, factually incorrect and wrong,” Pearson instructed ABC News in regards to the rise up statement, calling the protest “a peaceful demonstration.”

Pearson mentioned he and his colleagues have been moved to wreck the principles of decorum after the GOP supermajority didn’t recognize any protestors talking for gun control, noting the individuals have been stripped of committee assignments following the demonstration.

Johnson mentioned that she anticipated retaliation for the outburst however was once “in shock” by way of the expulsion resolutions.

“We’re on the floor that night, and I started hearing that they’re filing resolutions to expel us, and I was in shock because literally we broke a House rule for a total of a few minutes,” Johnson mentioned in an interview with ABC News.

Johnson, a retired Knox County college trainer, mentioned that whilst she owns weapons and shoots often, she believes gun control measures are important for varsity protection.

“As someone who worked in a classroom where we lost one of our students, you never forget the faces, the people, the children, and the traumatic experience. And we do not want that to happen to another child and another school,” mentioned Johnson.

Pearson and Johnson mentioned that their removing would now not deter additional protests.

“if we are expelled on Thursday, you can expect the protest to continue the resistance to build and the advocacy for our communities and for the people that we care about,” mentioned Pearson.

“This is not going to stop me in the least,” Johnson added.

ABC News reached out to Jones, Hulsey, Bulso and Farmer, however they didn’t go back requests for remark.

The vote for the resolutions will happen Thursday. The 3 are anticipated to have a chance to protect themselves.

No Tennessee House member has been got rid of from the chamber since former Tennessee Republican Rep. Jeremy Durham’s ouster in 2016. In 2022, the state Senate got rid of former Democratic Sen. Katrina Robinson after she was once convicted of paying marriage ceremony bills with federal grant cash.