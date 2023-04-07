Tennessee lawmaker expulsions: Has this happened before?

The Republican-controlled Tennessee state House of Representatives has expelled two Democratic lawmakers in what marks the primary partisan expulsion within the state’s fashionable historical past.

On April 6, state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson had been expelled for allegedly violating the chamber’s regulations of decorum via taking part in a gun regulate protest on the state Capitol remaining week. The protest was once according to the mass faculty taking pictures in Nashville that left 3 youngsters and 3 adults lifeless.

Jones and Pearson used a bullhorn to guide chants at the House ground, in short disrupting legislative industry. Gloria Johnson, a fellow Democrat who additionally confronted expulsion on Thursday for protesting however was once no longer noticed the usage of the bullhorn, was once spared from expulsion via one vote.

However, this is not the primary time the state legislature has ousted a member. The Tennessee state House used its energy to expel simplest 3 different instances in its lengthy historical past, in keeping with a 2019 report from the previous state legal professional normal’s workplace.

People react to the expulsion of the remaining member Rep. Justin Pearson at the day it’s scheduled to vote to expel 3 Democratic contributors in Nashville, Tenn., April 6, 2023. Cheney Orr/Reuters

In 1866, the House expelled six contributors “for the contempt of the authority of this House.”

In 1980, then-Rep. Robert Fisher, a Republican, was once expelled after he was once discovered responsible of accepting a bribe whilst in workplace, in keeping with the legal professional normal.

The House argued the expulsion was once easiest for Fisher’s constituents as a result of his movements mirror “adversely upon [its] integrity and dignity … places a cloud upon [its] actions … and is inconsistent with the public trust and duty of a member of this Body,” in keeping with the 2019 file.

In 2016, then-Rep. Jeremy Durham, a Republican, was once expelled after studies detailed allegations of beside the point sexual habits with a number of girls over the process his time in workplace, in keeping with reporting via ABC associate WTVC.

The House expelled him for “disorderly conduct.”

The state Senate hasn’t ever exercised its energy to expel a member, in keeping with the AG file.

The United States Congress has hardly ever exercised this energy. In its historical past, it has expelled 20 legislators — 5 within the House and 15 within the Senate. Seventeen of those expulsions took place round 1861 within the wake of secession of the Confederate States, in keeping with the legal professional normal’s workplace.

Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones speaks to supporters sooner than he was once expelled from the state Legislature on April 6, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Seth Herald/Getty Images

As for the opposite 3:

In 1797, William Blount of Tennessee, a Republican, was once expelled from the Senate for having “concocted a scheme for Indians and frontiersmen to attack Spanish Florida and Louisiana in order to transfer those territories to Great Britain” for his personal monetary achieve, in keeping with congressional documents.

In 1980, the House expelled then-Rep. Michael Myers, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, after he was once indicted on bribery fees.

In 2002, then-Rep. James Traficant, a Democrat who represented Ohio, was once expelled from the House when he was once convicted on “federal corruption charges and for misuse of campaign funds,” the legal professional normal’s file reads.

Following the Thursday expulsion of Jones and Pearson, the legislators themselves — amongst others — criticized the transfer as “undemocratic.”

Jones argued the “precedent that any member who voices dissent or opposition can be expelled from the legislative body.”

“Today is a very dangerous day for America,” Jones added in a hallway interview after the vote.

Johnson, who narrowly have shyed away from expulsion, instructed journalists that the rationale she stored her place and her Black colleagues did not “might have to do with the color of our skin.”

Republicans have denied allegations of racial discrimination.

“Our members literally didn’t look at the ethnicity of the members up for expulsion,” mentioned Majority Leader William Lamberth, in keeping with The Associated Press.

Tennessee state Rep. Jeremy Faison, the chair of the Republican Caucus, defended the transfer in an interview with CNN.

“It’s not possible for us to move forward with the way they were behaving in committee and on the House floor,” Faison mentioned. “There’s got to be some peace.”

President Joe Biden criticized the transfer from the Republican-controlled legislature.

“On Monday, 7,000 Tennesseans, many of them students, marched to their state capitol to call on their lawmakers to take action and keep them safe,” Biden mentioned. “Instead, state Republican lawmakers called votes today to expel three Democratic legislators who stood in solidarity with students and families and helped lift their voices. Today’s expulsion of lawmakers who engaged in peaceful protest is shocking, undemocratic and without precedent.”

ABC News’ Amanda Su contributed to this file.