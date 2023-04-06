Tennessee expulsion updates: 1 of 3 Democratic lawmakers removed after gun violence protest

Voting has begun in Nashville, the place the Republican-controlled Tennessee state House of Representatives have already agreed to oust one of the 3 Democratic lawmakers in what marks the primary partisan expulsion within the state’s fashionable historical past.

State Rep. Justin Jones, the primary lawmaker expelled when lawmakers voted to undertake HR65, known as the solution “a spectacle” and “a lynch mob assembled to not lynch me, but our democratic process.”

“We called for you all to ban assault weapons and you respond with an assault on democracy,” Jones stated all over his 20-minute opening commentary.

Earlier within the Thursday consultation, the legislature handed HB322, a invoice that calls for colleges to enforce a host of protection plans and safety methods, over the objections of the 3 contributors who face expulsion.

“This bill is not about school safety that will not make our students safer,” Jones stated, including the transfer to “make our schools militarized zones” is borne out of refusal “to address the real issue, which is easy access to military grade weapons, which is easy access to weapons of war on our streets.”

State Rep. Gloria Johnson, a former trainer, decried the likelihood of “gun battles at our schoolhouse door,” and state Rep. Justin Pearson, the remaining of the trio, argued that “the root cause that each of us have to address is this gun violence epidemic do the due to the proliferation of guns.”

“We don’t need a solution that says if you don’t lock a door or get someone with a gun, we need a solution that says people shouldn’t be going to schools and to houses and to neighborhoods with weapons of war,” Pearson added.

