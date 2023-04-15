Temple Terrace family car stolen from offsite parking lot near Orlando Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Rivera family lives in Temple Terrace however had been flying out of Orlando for his or her spring spoil commute to Puerto Rico. They parked their SUV at BMI Smart-Parking, an offsite lot near the Orlando International Airport.

Kiara Rivera mentioned BMI presented shuttles to and from the airport and calls for consumers to depart their car keys with a lot attendant.

- Advertisement -

Their go back flight was once scheduled to reach past due. And Rivera, who was once touring along with her husband and 4 youngsters, “wanted to make sure someone would be available to pick us up and take us back to their parking facility.”

But their Dodge Durango didn’t stay parked for long. Four days after dropping the car off, Rivera said Orlando Police called to notify her that someone drove off with her SUV.

A toll receipt dated March 10 shows the thief was driving the Dodge just hours after the family left it in BMI’s lot. And Rivera showed ABC Action News a toll bill that records the vehicle cruising around Orlando for four days before someone crashed it into a tree.

- Advertisement -

Rivera says she never got a call from BMI. “They realized the car was not in the lot,” she mentioned. “But they didn’t know that until I called them.”

The family asked BMI for help getting them back home to Tampa but told ABC Action News they got no response. They shelled out money for a motel, food, and Uber rides until a family member could pick them up a day later.

Rivera said they discovered the thieves had swiped her vehicle registration which showed their address.

- Advertisement -

“You know, we didn’t know what we’re going to come back to,” she mentioned. Thieves additionally took her storage door opener.

An adjuster decided the Dodge was once a complete loss, forcing the family to buy a brand new car. Kiara Rivera mentioned BMI refused to offer insurance coverage information so they might record a declare.

“I simply need them to deal with the bills. We spent the lodge the place we had been stranded, the Uber rides, and give you the insurance coverage information,” she said. She would like her insurance company to recover the money “in order that my top rate does not cross up.”



ABC Action News spoke to BMI’s supervisor by way of telephone. He would now not touch upon what came about or how the car was once stolen. He did say the corporate had beefed up safety and that they might percentage their insurance coverage information with the Riveras.

The Riveras showed the corporate has since grew to become over their insurance coverage information. Their auto insurance coverage paid out $20,000 for his or her Dodge and now their policyholder will most probably cross after BMI for repayment.