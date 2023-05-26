Teens can now ride Uber on their own in Dallas







If you are a mum or dad to an adolescent, the day by day journeys to university, sports activities practices, occasions, and even simply to the mall can be laborious. It’s a unending cycle of cross, cross, cross. But now, Dallas oldsters have a brand new choice. Uber has introduced teenager accounts, giving youngsters the liberty to ride on their own for the primary time. This provider is now to be had in Dallas in addition to 13 different towns around the United States.

As a mum or dad, you’ll have some considerations concerning the protection of your teen the usage of Uber. It’s necessary to notice that each one Uber drivers go through background assessments. However, there were reported cases of sexual attacks and different crimes involving Uber drivers. The corporate has introduced that simplest the most-experienced drivers with the easiest score will likely be used for teenager rides. - Advertisement -