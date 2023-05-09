Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Teenager shot in the legs at Sonic restaurant in Orlando during argument, police say

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
An argument at a Sonic fast-food restaurant in Orlando led to a teenager being shot late Wednesday night. Police are now trying to identify the gunman.

ORLANDO, Fla.Police say an argument at a Sonic drive-in fast food restaurant in Orlando led to a teenager being shot late Wednesday night. They’re now trying to identify the gunman.

This happened around 9:30 p.m. at 5399 International Drive. Orlando police arrived to the location and found a teenager shot in the legs who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. 

“The incident appears to have started as an argument and the person may not have been an intended target,” the police department said. 

Detectives are reviewing security footage from nearby businesses and are still trying to identify a suspect.

