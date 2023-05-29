Teenage girl in Guyana charged as adult with 19 counts of murder in dormitory fire

In this picture supplied through Guyana’s Department of Public Information, the dormitory of a secondary college is burned in Mahdia, Guyana, Monday, May 22, 2023. A middle of the night fire raced throughout the dormitory early Monday, killing a minimum of 19 scholars and injuring a number of others, government mentioned. (Guyana’s Department of Public Information by means of AP Photo)

A teenage pupil who police in Guyana accuse of intentionally atmosphere a fire in a girl’s dormitory that killed 18 schoolmates and a five-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with 19 counts of murder

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — A teenage pupil who police in Guyana accuse of intentionally atmosphere a fire in a girl’s dormitory that killed 18 schoolmates and a five-year-old boy was once charged Monday as an adult with 19 counts of murder.

The 15-year-old girl gave the impression nearly on the listening to in a courtroom south of the capital, Georgetown, and was once ordered held in custody pending additional courtroom court cases.

Investigators allege she ignited the blaze at Mahdia Secondary School on May 21 in anger with the administrator over the confiscation of her cellular phone. The govt boarding college serves faraway Indigenous villages in the rustic’s southwest.

The defendant was once now not allowed to plead to the fees and can make a 2nd courtroom look on July 5 when state and protection legal professionals will point out if they’re in a position to start out a initial trial. If discovered to blame, the defendant may just face lifestyles in jail.

The fire on the college started in a while sooner than nighttime. More than two dozen scholars have been injured whilst rescuers pulled a minimum of 20 others from the closely iron-grilled development. One of the significantly injured scholars has been flown to a New York health center for specialist remedy, whilst maximum had been discharged.

All 5 doorways have been locked with keys from within.

National Security Advisor Gerald Gouveia has mentioned that the dorm administrator, or space mom, locked the entire doorways to forestall the feminine scholars elderly 12-18 from sneaking out to socialise in the mining the town with adult men. She panicked and fumbled with the keys as the blaze raced throughout the development.